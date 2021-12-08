Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $918,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Innospec in the second quarter worth $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Innospec by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the second quarter worth $2,651,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.98%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

