Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Exelixis by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

