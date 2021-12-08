Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,757 shares of company stock worth $3,301,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.