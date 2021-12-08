Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,091 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $171.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

