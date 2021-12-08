HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $924.64

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.64 ($12.26) and traded as high as GBX 936.50 ($12.42). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 932.50 ($12.37), with a volume of 469,731 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.23) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.38) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.23) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($17.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 868.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 924.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($303,010.21). Insiders have bought 50,051 shares of company stock worth $45,545,916 over the last three months.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

