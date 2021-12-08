Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

NYSE HON opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

