Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

HEX stock opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$5.65 and a 1 year high of C$7.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

