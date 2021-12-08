Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.