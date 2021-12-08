Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.