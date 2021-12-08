H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,866,572.38.

TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$15.99. 432,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,682. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.34.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

