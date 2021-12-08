Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,493,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,878,528 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 4.91% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $196,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.