Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $366.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.84.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

