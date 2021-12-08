Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $29.45 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,532.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 528,016 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.