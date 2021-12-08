Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Sherri Baker Purchases 2,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Sherri Baker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $12,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 244.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

