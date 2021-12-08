i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of i3 Verticals worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in i3 Verticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $715.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.72.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

