iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,100.

TSE:IAG traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.80. 205,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.62. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$53.02 and a 12-month high of C$76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

