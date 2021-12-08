iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Up 0.6%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.07. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAFNF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

