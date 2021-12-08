IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.97. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,923. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.82 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.