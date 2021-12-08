IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.79

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $132.58, with a volume of 1724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

