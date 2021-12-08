Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $18.61. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

