Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 7.4%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 1,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.