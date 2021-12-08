Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

