Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
