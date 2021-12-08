Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $18,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
