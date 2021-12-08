Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $18,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.