Insider Buying: Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) Insider Purchases 1,660,000 Shares of Stock

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) insider Bruce McFadzean bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,920.00 ($14,028.17).

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Ardiden

Ardiden Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. It explores for gold and lithium properties. It holds 100% interests in the Seymour Lake Lithium Project and the Pickle Lake Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Stratos Resources Limited and changed its name to Ardiden Limited in December 2014.

