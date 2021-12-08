Insider Buying: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGNI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 1,901,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,914. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magnite by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Magnite by 105.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 255,170 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

