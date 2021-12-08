Insider Buying: Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) insider Elizabeth(Liz) Coutts acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$65,500.00 ($46,126.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Get Oceania Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 19th will be given a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Oceania Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Oceania Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various retirement village and aged care centers in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, dementia, respite, and palliative and end of life care centers; and boutique villages.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceania Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceania Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.