Insider Buying: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Buys 960 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 629,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,086. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PVH by 40.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

