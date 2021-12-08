Insider Buying: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.32.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
