Insider Buying: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 591,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

