Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Purchases 266,967 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of WRBY opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.