Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 4,716 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ambarella stock opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

