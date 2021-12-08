Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $160.44. 3,136,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -225.63 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

