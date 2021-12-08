Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gentherm alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. 164,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.