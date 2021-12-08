Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72.

On Thursday, September 9th, Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.05. 1,085,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

