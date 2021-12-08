Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Insider Sells 57,977 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 801,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

