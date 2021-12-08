Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells 47,434 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 47,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $296,936.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14.

NYSE OUST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,037. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 220.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.