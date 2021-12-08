Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 97,810 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE TMHC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 656,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
