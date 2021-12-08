Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Sells 2,006 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

