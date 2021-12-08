Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 1,758 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $223,670.34.

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

TWST opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

