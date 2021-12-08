Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

