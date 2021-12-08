Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $224.30

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.30, but opened at $217.69. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $222.24, with a volume of 375 shares.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

