Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 92,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,476. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.