Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Intel worth $235,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

