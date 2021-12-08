Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

