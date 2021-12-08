International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

