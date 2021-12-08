International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Raised by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 107.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.