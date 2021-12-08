Invesco Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

