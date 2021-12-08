Invesco Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of SP Plus worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

