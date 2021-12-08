Invesco Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 1,594.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stereotaxis by 94.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stereotaxis by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,531 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.47 million, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.53. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. Research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

