Invesco Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 76.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE BTA opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.