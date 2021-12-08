Invesco Ltd. Purchases 84,363 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 379.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

